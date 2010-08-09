Advertisement

Boston, Aug. 22–25

August 9, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 32
SEE WHAT'S NEW INSIDE THE EXPOSITION. Take time to visit the ACS National Exposition in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC), Halls A & B1, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 6 to 8:30 PM; Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23–24, 9 AM to 5 PM; and Wednesday, Aug. 25, 9 AM to 1 PM. Companies will showcase services, instruments, books, computer hardware, scientific software, and a wide array of chromatographic, lab, and safety equipment. Technical personnel will also be available to give demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss your specific needs and interests. For the first time ever, you can also visit the ACS Career Fair Recruiters Row inside the exposition, where employers will showcase their products and services.

Virtual National Exposition & Exhibitor Roadmap. Access the Virtual National Exposition & Exhibitor Roadmap at www.acs.org/boston2010 to learn more about the exhibiting companies and to download product information that meets your needs. A Virtual Exposition area within the exposition will also be available for you to download exhibitor product information.

Special Events. Come to the Attendee Welcome Reception on Sunday from 6 to 8:30 PM. Join us on Monday and Tuesday for an afternoon snack break from 2 to 4 PM. As we begin to close out another wonderful exposition, join us on Wednesday for lunch from 11 AM to 1 PM. Look inside your meeting registration credentials for tickets and further information.

2011 ACS National Expositions

Contact expo@acs.org if you are interested in becoming an exhibitor during the upcoming 2011 ACS National Expositions. Booth sales begin in September with current exhibitors and will open to all prospective companies in October. The 2011 Exhibitor Prospectus will be available at www.acs.org/expositions in September: 241st ACS National Meeting & Exposition, March 27–31, 2011, Anaheim, Calif.; 242nd ACS National Meeting & Exposition, Aug. 28–Sept. 1, 2011, Denver.

Free Exhibitor Workshops. Free workshops will be hosted by exhibitors inside the BCEC, Rooms 102A & 102B. These workshops will introduce new products and services, build skills with specific tools and techniques, and highlight innovative applications that may improve your productivity. Preregister at www.acs.org/boston2010 to reserve your seat, or visit the sponsoring exhibitor's booth. All workshop attendees will be entered into a raffle for great prizes.

■ Advanced Polymer Characterization (Tosoh Bioscience)

■ Chemical & Structural Characterization with Integrated Raman & AFM (Nanonics Imaging)

■ Chemistry with Vernier (Vernier Software & Technology)

■ Desmond Tutorial Workshop (D. E. Shaw Research)

■ Focus Group: The Future of eBooks in Chemistry (Brooks/Cole Cengage)

■ High-Output Experimentation (Chemspeed Technologies)

■ High Resolution & High Throughput LC with Advanced Column Chemistry & Hardware Automation (Dionex Corp.)

■ Introduction to Freeze-Drying & Cycle Optimization (IMA Life)

■ Journal of Chemical Physics Round Table Discussion (AIP—Journal of Chemical Physics)

■ Lead Optimization: Changing Technology Perspectives as Cloud Computing (VLife Sciences Technologies)

■ Modeling for Chemistry: New WaysTo Support Drug Discovery (Accelrys)

■ Molecular Modeling with Spartan '10 (Wavefunction)

■ New SPM Techniques for Materials & Energy Research (Veeco Instruments)

■ Overview & Update of RSC-ChemSpider Capabilities (Royal Society of Chemistry)

■ Particle Size Monitoring of E. coli Bacterium during Process Optimization (Sympatec)

■ Secure Chemical Collaboration in the Cloud & Mining Institutional Scientific Data (ArtusLabs)

■ StarDrop: Guiding Compound Design & Selection in Drug Discovery (Optibrium)

Pavilion & Prize Area. Visit the Pavilion & Daily Raffle Area from Sunday through Wednesday to relax, support green initiatives, and enter a raffle for fabulous prizes.

Internet & Technology. Utilize free Internet access and leave messages for other attendees at the Meeting Mail terminals located in the exposition. Laptop Lane, with ports for laptop hookup, will also be available in the exposition.

Admission Requirements & Expo-Only Registration. Exposition admission is complimentary for all national meeting registrants; however, you are required to wear your badge. Individuals who want to visit the exhibits without registering for the technical component of the national meeting can obtain an expo-only badge for $45. Students with school identification can obtain an expo-only badge for $20. Registration can be handled online, by mail, or in person at ACS Registration.

