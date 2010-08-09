Astellas Cuts OSI Operations

Just a month after completing its acquisition of OSI Pharmaceuticals, Japanese drugmaker Astellas is already making cuts at the biotech firm. Astellas plans to close OSI’s Ardsley and Melville, N.Y., facilities by June 2011, moves that will affect about 150 jobs. OSI’s 90-worker site in Farmingdale, N.Y., and office in Cedar Knolls, N.J., will be spared, but they could be affected once the integration process is completed.
