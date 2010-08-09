Bill Would Empower FDA On Drug Safety

A bill introduced by Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) would give new authority to FDA to ensure drug quality. Among other provisions, the Drug Safety & Accountability Act of 2010 gives FDA additional recall powers, allows the agency to require companies to increase oversight of overseas suppliers, and gives it new authority to assess penalties. The bill has the support of the Bulk Pharmaceuticals Task Force, an affiliate of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates. “About 80% of active drug ingredients come from overseas, yet they receive less than 5% of FDA’s resources,” said the task force’s chairman, Brant Zell, vice president of Cherokee Pharmaceuticals, in a statement. “This bill is a good starting point in giving FDA the resources to help ensure a safer U.S. drug supply.”
