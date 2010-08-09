Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Biopharma Firms Reacquire Operations

by Ann M. Thayer
August 9, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A few years after divesting businesses, two biopharmaceutical companies are buying them back. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has acquired Pfizer’s Idun Pharmaceuticals subsidiary for an undisclosed amount. San Diego-based Conatus was founded in July 2005 by former Idun managers after they sold Idun to Pfizer. At the time, Idun had a liver disease drug candidate in Phase II clinical trials and preclinical oncology candidates. Conatus’ own lead candidate is in Phase II trials for treating hepatitis C. Meanwhile, Texas-based Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has opted to purchase Symphony Icon and thus reacquire a portfolio of serotonin synthesis inhibitor programs targeting gastrointestinal diseases. In 2007, in exchange for Lexicon stock, Symphony Capital Partners put up $60 million, of which $45 million went to set up Symphony Icon. The buyback deal allows Lexicon to defer paying a sizable part of the repurchase price and make a significant portion of the payment contingent on the success of the drug programs. Lexicon will pay the investors $10 million up front and possibly $80 million more in future cash and stock.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AbbVie buys up Cerevel for $8.7 billion
Roche buys Telavant and its IBD drug for $7.1 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aptinyx raises funds for neurologic drugs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE