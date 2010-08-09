Chemtura has sold its natural sodium sulfonates and oxidized petrolatum businesses to Sonneborn, the former Chemtura refined-products business bought in 2005 by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners. The sale includes a portfolio of detergents and corrosion inhibitors that Sonneborn had been making for Chemtura on a contract basis.

Clariant will shutter its powder pigment plant in Onsan, South Korea, and relocate a plant in Tianjin, China, to the Da Gang industrial park, which is in the Tianjin area. Both moves will take place later this year or early in 2011.

Eastman Chemical is expanding capacity for hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins, used in adhesives, at two plants next year. The company is expanding capacity for hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins at its Middleburg, the Netherlands, plant by 20%. And it is increasing capacity at its Longview, Texas, hydrogenated aliphatic hydrocarbon resins plant by 10%.

Huntsman Corp. is buying the Ankleshwar, India-based amines and surfactants business of Laffans Petrochemicals for an undisclosed amount. The business employs 130 workers and has $45 million in annual revenues.

Albemarle has sold its Teesport, England, facility to Finland’s Kemira for an undisclosed sum. The plant, which employs about 30 people, makes emulsifiers and intermediates for the drilling-fluids industry.

BASF says it is making “multi-million-dollar investments” at its base-metal catalyst plants in Erie, Pa., and Elyria, Ohio. To be completed early next year, the projects will automate and modernize manufacturing of copper-chrome catalysts used in petrochemical and oleochemical production.

Saudi International Petrochemical will build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year ethyl and butyl acetate plant in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail Industrial City. Set to open in 2013, the plant will use technology from France’s Rhodia, which will be involved in product marketing as well.

Aptuit is selling a minority stake in its new operations in Verona, Italy, to the Italian firm Siena Biotech. Under the agreement, the two companies will work to develop Siena’s pipeline. Aptuit acquired the Verona site last month from GlaxoSmithKline (C&EN, July 12, page 8).

Seattle Genetics has expanded its antibody-drug conjugate deal with Genentech, which is part of the Roche Group. Genentech will pay $12 million for the right to use ADC technology with additional antigens, and it will potentially pay more than $1.4 billion in combined fees and milestone payments under deals between the two companies.