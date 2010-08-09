Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

DOE Makes New Small‑Business Grants

by Jeff Johnson
August 9, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Some 201 small businesses in 34 states will receive a total of $188 million in new energy grants, the Department of Energy announced last week. The grants are intended to support development of prototype and pilot operations for innovative technologies that have successfully moved beyond the “proof-of-concept stage,” DOE says. The department selected projects that have strong potential for commercialization and job creation, it says. The awards fall into broad categories, according to DOE, including support for the “smart grid,” energy efficiency, high-performance computing, and advanced renewable-energy projects. For example, DOE says a Boulder, Colo., company will receive $999,655 to further develop a control system that allows communication among distributed energy systems in the home, such as rooftop solar panels, plug-in electric vehicles, and household devices that respond to varying electricity demand. DOE stresses the importance of small businesses, saying they employed 40% of the U.S. science and engineering workforce between 1993 and 2008.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Tech Review Spotlights Materials
Support Available For Fuel-Cell R&D
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ARPA-E, Solar Projects Funded

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE