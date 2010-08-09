DuPont Launches Battery Separator

DuPont has launched a new line of nanofiber-based separators for lithium-ion batteries that it will make at a new plant in Chesterfield County, Va. DuPont’s new Energain separators are based on nonwoven fabrics made from polyamide filaments spun at diameters of between 200 and 1,000 nm. Battery separators prevent electrodes from coming into contact with each other while allowing ions to pass through freely. DuPont says its separators can increase battery power by 15 to 30% and battery life by 20%. In addition, the company says the technology can be used in liquid filtration. A DuPont spokeswoman says the company has so far spent $50 million developing the platform. The plant in Virginia will open next year and cost another $20 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter