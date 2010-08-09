Eastman Eyes Membrane For Carbon Capture

Eastman Chemical and Eltron Research & Development will jointly scale up and test Eltron’s membrane system for hydrogen separation and carbon capture. Sponsored by a Department of Energy cooperative agreement, the $8 million project will culminate in a 2012 pilot demonstration at Eastman’s coal gasification facility in Kingsport, Tenn. Eltron says its novel metallic membrane system has the potential to reduce the cost of producing industrial hydrogen in conjunction with carbon dioxide capture and storage.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter