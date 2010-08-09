GSK Inks Pact With Amplimmune

GlaxoSmithKline will pay up to $508 million for access to Amplimmune’s protein fusion therapies that target PD-1, a protein involved in regulating T-cell-mediated immune responses. Rockville, Md.-based Amplimmune scores $23 million up front and is eligible for milestones as its lead candidate, AMP-224, progresses in clinical trials. Amplimmune expects to file an Investigational New Drug Application with FDA and start a Phase I clinical trial of AMP-224 for treatment of cancer in 2011.
