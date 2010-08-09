Hanwha Acquires Chinese Solar Firm

South Korea’s Hanwha Chemical will spend about $350 million to acquire a 49.99% stake in China’s Solarfun Power, which will effectively give it managerial control of the company. Solarfun’s management team will, for the time being, remain unchanged. The Shanghai-based company produces silicon ingots, wafers, and photovoltaic cells. Petrochemical producer Hanwha entered the solar business last year with the construction of a solar-cell plant in Ulsan, South Korea.
