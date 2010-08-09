Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Henry W. Offen

by Susan J. Ainsworth
August 9, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Henry W. Offen, an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, died on April 25 after a battle with a rare gastrointestinal cancer, just three days before his 73rd birthday.

Born in Uelzen, Germany, Offen came to the U.S. in 1953. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in chemistry from St. Olaf College, in Northfield, Minn., in 1958 and earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from UCLA in 1963.

Offen then joined the chemistry department at UC Santa Barbara. He was the author or coauthor of more than 80 papers in the field of high-pressure spectroscopy.

As UC Santa Barbara’s campus developed, Offen served there as associate dean of the Graduate Division, acting director of the Chicano and black studies departments, director of the Marine Science Institute, director of the Natural Land & Water Reserve System, and director of the Natural Reserve System (NRS). After retiring in 1994, he became the interim director of NRS. He also continued to teach seminars in the Freshman Honors Program until earlier this year.

In his teaching, Offen emphasized the importance of sustainability. He was an avid gardener who at one time cultivated more than 100 fruit trees and berry vines. He supplied fruits and vegetables to family, friends, and colleagues and even to animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo. A memorial endowment fund established in Offen’s name will provide an annual stipend for an undergraduate student to be a summer research intern at one or more of the UC Santa Barbara reserves. Offen was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1961.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bobbie; son, Karl; daughter, Julia; and a granddaughter.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Bennett Willeford
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John F. Hansen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ralph H. Petrucci

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE