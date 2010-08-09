JSR Boosts Solution Rubber In Japan

JSR will increase capacity for solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR) at its plant in Yokkaichi, Japan, by 70%, to 60,000 metric tons per year. The company is tire maker Bridgestone’s main rubber supplier. S-SBR is used to make tires that adhere well to roads while reducing fuel consumption. In March, JSR started collaborating with Dow Chemical to build a 60,000-metric-ton S-SBR rubber plant in Schkopau, Germany.
