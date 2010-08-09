PerkinElmer Acquires Imaging Firm VisEn

PerkinElmer has acquired VisEn Medical, a Bedford, Mass.-based in vivo molecular imaging technology firm with about 50 employees. No financial details are available. PerkinElmer says the acquisition will expand its product offerings for preclinical research at academic institutes and pharmaceutical firms. VisEn’s fluorescence molecular imaging systems and reagents are used for cancer research as well as for investigations into inflammatory, cardiovascular, skeletal, and pulmonary diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter