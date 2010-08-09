Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

A Radical Way To Make Phosphines

Organic Synthesis: Chlorine-free procedure could lead to a green industrial process

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 9, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Direct Route
[+]Enlarge
A titanium amide extracts bromine to generate organic radicals that P4 traps to generate PPh3.
A titanium amide extracts bromine to generate organic radicals that P4 traps to generate PPh3.

By starting with elemental phosphorus, MIT chemists have developed a radical-based route to versatile organophosphorus compounds that avoids the use of toxic and hard-to-handle chlorine (New J. Chem. 2010, 34, 1533). If the method can be upgraded to a catalytic process and successfully scaled up, it could become a primary industrial route for producing phosphorus compounds.

Phosphorus is at the heart of many chemicals such as pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, and pesticides. Trialkyl- and triarylphosphines used as reagents and catalyst ligands to make these various products are currently prepared by chlorinating white phosphorus (P4) to yield PCl3, which is then treated with a Grignard or lithium reagent or an organohalide with a harsh reducing agent. Chemists have been searching for a way to streamline this synthesis by making phosphines directly from P4 and bypassing Cl2.

Brandi M. Cossairt and Christopher C. Cummins of MIT might have an answer in their general route to PR3 compounds that employs a titanium amide reducing reagent, Ti(NRRʹ)3, where R is tert-butyl and Rʹ is di­methylphenyl. The titanium complex selectively extracts a halogen from an organohalide such as PhBr or CyBr (where Ph is phenyl and Cy is cyclohexyl) to generate carbon-centered radicals that P4 readily traps.

In one experiment, Cossairt and Cummins added PhBr to a mixture of P4 and the titanium amide in benzene solvent. The stoichiometric process generated triphenylphosphine in less than a minute at room temperature, leading to 72% isolated yield. By comparison, the industrial method for making PPh3 involves the high-temperature reaction of PhCl with PCl3 using molten sodium as a reducing agent.

“A chlorine-free process that avoids the use of organometallic reagents would be a highly desirable green approach for large-scale production of phosphorus derivatives,” says Armido Studer of the University of Münster, in Germany, whose group has carried out radical-based organophosphorus chemistry. “This novel process has the potential to become the favored route for large-scale production of PR3 compounds.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dichlorination catalyst bypasses need for chlorine gas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Greening Up The Aromatic Finkelstein

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE