Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sanofi-Aventis Readies Bid For Genzyme

Pharmaceuticals: Takeover would give French giant a portfolio of drugs for rare diseases

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 9, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Speculation is reaching a frenzied level that the French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi-Aventis is pursuing the acquisition of Genzyme. According to media reports, Sanofi has sent a letter to the Massachusetts-based biotech firm offering to buy it for $69.00 per share, or roughly $18.4 billion.

The letter kicks off what are expected to be protracted negotiations between the companies. Most analysts think a deal will eventually be sealed for a price per share in the mid-$70 range, or around $20 billion.

Genzyme makes for an attractive target. Despite a healthy portfolio of drugs for rare diseases, the firm has seen its value sink because of manufacturing problems at its site in Allston, Mass. The deficiencies have caused shortages of two products, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease and Cerezyme for Gaucher disease, and led the U.S government to fine the company $175 million (C&EN, May 31, page 33).

Some analysts think Genzyme is in no rush to be acquired during this troubled period. "Our sense is that Genzyme's management is not overly interested in selling at this point and would rather wait until they fix the manufacturing problems in 2011," Citigroup analyst Mark Dainty told investors in a recent report. But Cowen & Co. analyst Philip Nadeau notes that Genzyme's frustrated shareholders and activist management board could push the firm to accept the offer.

An acquisition would cap a buying spree by Sanofi, which in the past year has increased its focus on external opportunities while cutting back on its own R&D. Since June, Sanofi has signed development deals with Metabolex, for a type 2diabetes drug; Regulus, for microRNA-based drugs; Ascenta Therapeutics, for small molecules that block protein-protein interactions; and Vivalis, for monoclonal antibodies that fight infectious disease. It also acquired TargeGen, which develops small-molecule kinase inhibitors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AstraZeneca to buy rare disease specialist Alexion for $39 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biogen and Ionis join in $1 billion neuroscience pact
Allergan Rejects Valeant’s Offer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE