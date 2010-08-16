ADM Adds Isosorbide To Biobased Slate

Archer Daniels Midland has begun offering isosorbide as part of its slate of chemicals derived from renewable resources. Made in Mexico by a contract manufacturer, isosorbide is a potential alternative to the endocrine disruptor bisphenol A, the company says. Possible derivatives include polyesters, polyurethanes, polycarbonates, and epoxy resins, the firm says. A longtime producer of ethanol and amino acids from corn, ADM is branching into other biobased chemicals. In Decatur, Ill., it is starting up a facility that can make propylene glycol from corn-derived sorbitol.
