8833cov_bloodcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 16, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 33

Anticoagulants in the pipeline may overcome the drawbacks of well-entrenched drugs

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 33
All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

To Clot, Or Not

Anticoagulants in the pipeline may overcome the drawbacks of well-entrenched drugs

Recasting TSCA

Congressional hearing probes safety and other provisions of bill to reform chemical control law

Exposing The Exposome

Individuals’ records of environmental exposures may yield clues to the causes of disease

  • Environment

    Safeguarding NASA's Moon Rocks

    Lab at Johnson Space Center preserves 40-year-old lunar samples for study

  • Business

    Strong Demand Buoys Chemicals

    Jump in earnings in the second quarter might be difficult to maintain

  • Policy

    A Focus On The Cause: Rallying For Congress To Overhaul U.S. Chemical Production Law

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Isotopes Help Home In On Ancient Rock

Arctic region lava samples provide an unprecedented view of nascent Earth's geochemical evolution

Business & Policy Concentrates

Mattress Scare Tactics, Squeaky-clean Videos

 

