Chu Revives Energy Advisory Panel

Energy Secretary Steven Chu last week reestablished the Energy Advisory Board that was dismantled by the Bush Administration in 2006. His appointments to the 12-member board include Ralph Cicerone, president of the National Academy of Sciences; John M. Deutch, Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemistry professor and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency; Charles O. Holliday Jr., former DuPont CEO; Norman Augustine, former Lockheed Martin CEO and former undersecretary of the Army; William Perry, former secretary of defense; and Daniel Yergin, president of Cambridge Energy Research Associates and a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. The independent board provides advice and recommendations to the secretary on issues of research, economic and national security policy, and education, as well as other matters.
