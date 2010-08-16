Advertisement

Policy

EPA Proposes Changes To Chemical Data Reports

by Cheryl Hogue
August 16, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 33
Chemical makers would have to provide data about production, processing, and use of their compounds every four years, rather than every five as is currently required, under a proposal EPA announced last week. The proposal targets reports that chemical producers must submit to the agency under the Toxic Substances Control Act. EPA uses the data to update the TSCA Inventory, which lists chemicals in commerce. The proposed four-year reporting cycle would be a reversion to past practices. Under President George W. Bush, EPA changed the time frame to five years. The proposal would also require companies to substantiate up front their claims that data they submit to EPA in these reports should be protected as confidential business information. This marks the agency’s latest move under Administrator Lisa P. Jackson to clamp down on widespread—and sometimes unnecessary—trade secret claims in the chemical industry’s submissions under TSCA (C&EN, April 19, page 28). The agency expects to finalize the changes by mid-2011.

