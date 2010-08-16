Endo Will Acquire Drug Partner Penwest

Endo Pharmaceuticals plans to acquire drug delivery technology specialist Penwest Pharmaceuticals in a cash deal valued at about $168 million. The two companies have worked together since 1997 developing the extended-release pain relief drug Opana. They are currently working on a crush-resistant version of Opana with Grunenthal, a German drugmaker. Endo recently filed a New Drug Application for the formulation with FDA.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter