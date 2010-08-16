A Focus On The Cause: Rallying For Congress To Overhaul U.S. Chemical Production Law

After a July 29 congressional hearing on legislation to rewrite the federal chemical control law, activists rallied on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol. There, a few dozen environmentalists, health professionals, and others called for Congress to stop unsafe chemicals from ending up in consumer products.
The event was dubbed “Race for the Cause,” evocative of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, which raises funds for cancer research and treatment through runs and fitness walks. In keeping with the road race theme, many participants wore T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Take Out Toxics, Safer Chemicals Now” and runners’ bib numbers.
Participants heard from representatives of groups lobbying Congress to strengthen the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act.
“We need to end the ‘anything goes’ mentality when it comes to putting toxic chemicals in consumer products,” said Andy Igrejas, director of Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, a coalition of health and environmental advocates, parent groups, and health professionals and providers.
“The government’s authority to control chemicals, including those we know cause cancer, has not kept up with our scientific understanding, leaving the American public exposed and unprotected,” said Sarah Janssen, a senior scientist with the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter