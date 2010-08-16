GSK And Vectura Sign Licensing Deal

GlaxoSmithKline and Vectura have signed a licensing agreement under which GSK will gain nonexclusive rights to Vectura’s dry-powder drug formulation technology for the late-stage development of two compounds in its respiratory products pipeline. Under the agreement, Vectura will receive $16 million in up-front payments and an additional $16 million if both compounds are commercially launched. Vectura could also receive royalties of up to $20 million. The compounds, GSK642444 and GSK573719, are part of GSK’s program to develop a successor to Advair, its top-selling asthma treatment, which is nearing patent expiration.
