Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Gasification Plant Funds Shifted By DOE

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
August 16, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

What was to be the first commercial-scale gasification plant to generate electricity and capture and sequester CO2 underground was canceled last week by the Department of Energy. Funding for the long-troubled $1 billion FutureGen project will be shifted to retrofit a 30-year-old, 200-MW power plant and make it capable of separating and concentrating CO2 with oxy-combustion technology. FutureGen was first canceled during the George W. Bush Administration as its costs grew and few industrial partners were willing to join with DOE to fund the Mattoon, Ill., facility. During his confirmation hearing, Energy Secretary Steven Chu was pressured, particularly by Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), to re-fund the project, and he did. But again, few industrial partners came forward to help finance FutureGen. When Chu and Durbin announced the new alternative, they stressed that the existing power plant is also in Illinois, in Meredosia, and that Mattoon will remain the location for sequestering the CO2. However, officials in Mattoon have announced they are not interested in having the sequestration site there. Oxy-combustion is considered a promising retrofit technology for existing coal-fired power plants, Chu noted. The method burns coal in an oxygen-rich environment, producing fewer conventional pollutants and encouraging the concentration and capture of CO2.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gulf methanol plant gets $2 billion loan
Fossil Energy Loans To Support Climate Plan
CO2 Capture Effort Progresses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE