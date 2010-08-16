Hong Kong Gets DuPont Solar Modules

DuPont supplied the thin-film photovoltaic modules that were recently installed at Hongkong Electric’s Lamma Power Station. Manufactured by DuPont Apollo, a China-based DuPont subsidiary, the modules generate electricity using amorphous silicon, rather than traditional polycrystalline silicon. Because the modules consume less than 1% of the silicon that traditional solar cells do, DuPont says, energy payback times are short.
