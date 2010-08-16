Medicago Advances Vaccine Production

Canada’s Medicago has been awarded a $21 million grant by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to demonstrate manufacturing of its plant-expressed viruslike particles (VLP) for flu vaccines. The new facility, in Research Triangle Park, N.C., will create 85 jobs, Medicago says. VLP technology produces and isolates particles from tobacco leaves that closely resemble a virus.
