P&G To Use Braskem Renewable Plastic

Procter & Gamble plans to use sugarcane-derived high-density polyethylene for select packaging of its Pantene Pro-V, CoverGirl, and Max Factor brands. The polyethylene will come from Braskem, which is building a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene plant in Brazil based on sugar-derived ethanol. Scheduled to open this month, it will feed an existing polyethylene plant. P&G says it expects the first products to be on store shelves next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter