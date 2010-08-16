Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Resources For Chemists

In The Job Market? Get Out There And Network

by Linda Wang
August 16, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Networking can be daunting, but many resources are available to help job seekers learn and develop this essential tool. A sampling of websites, books, articles, and webinars is listed here as a jumping-off point.

Websites

acscareers.wordpress.com

Networking is a frequent topic on the ACS Careers blog. Topics have included networking at ACS meetings, introduction etiquette, and getting the most from social networks. The blog also offers general advice on job searching.

blog.nesacs.org

The ACS Northeastern Section’s career blog can be a good starting point for job seekers to connect with other chemical professionals in the Northeast. The blog is managed by ACS Career Consultant Daniel J. Eustace, who often writes about networking.

multibriefs.com/briefs/ACS

ACS Career News is a weekly electronic newsletter published by ACS Careers (www.acs.org/careers). Launched in April, the newsletter features articles on topics such as the state of the job market and tips on networking for job seekers who are shy. Enter your e-mail address to subscribe.

Books & Articles

Barabasi, Albert-Laszlo. “Linked: How Everything Is Connected to Everything Else and What It Means.” New York, Penguin Group, 2003.

Marasco, Corinne. “Networking Know-How,” Chem. Eng. News 86, No. 40 (2008): 59–61.

Reichmanis, Elsa. “Networking for All Chemists,” Chem. Eng. News 81, No. 45 (2003): 53.

Webinars

acswebinars.org/events

On Aug. 19, ACS Webinars will host a webinar titled “Propel Your Career—Networking Tips and Strategies.” Cheryl Martin, executive in residence at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers will share tips, strategies, and best practices for propelling your career upward through networking. ACS webinars are free and are archived.

sciencecareers.sciencemag.org/webinars (archived under April 14)

In the ScienceCareers webinar “Networking: Building Solid Career Connections,” three career experts explain how to build and strengthen relationships whether you’re searching for a job, hoping to find collaborators, or just building connections with other scientists.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS’s career resources for chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Looking For A Job? Check Out These Tools For Chemists
ACS Member Support: Help For The Unemployed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE