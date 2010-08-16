Resources For Chemists

Networking can be daunting, but many resources are available to help job seekers learn and develop this essential tool. A sampling of websites, books, articles, and webinars is listed here as a jumping-off point.
Networking is a frequent topic on the ACS Careers blog. Topics have included networking at ACS meetings, introduction etiquette, and getting the most from social networks. The blog also offers general advice on job searching.
The ACS Northeastern Section’s career blog can be a good starting point for job seekers to connect with other chemical professionals in the Northeast. The blog is managed by ACS Career Consultant Daniel J. Eustace, who often writes about networking.
ACS Career News is a weekly electronic newsletter published by ACS Careers (www.acs.org/careers). Launched in April, the newsletter features articles on topics such as the state of the job market and tips on networking for job seekers who are shy. Enter your e-mail address to subscribe.
Barabasi, Albert-Laszlo. “Linked: How Everything Is Connected to Everything Else and What It Means.” New York, Penguin Group, 2003.
Marasco, Corinne. “Networking Know-How,” Chem. Eng. News 86, No. 40 (2008): 59–61.
Reichmanis, Elsa. “Networking for All Chemists,” Chem. Eng. News 81, No. 45 (2003): 53.
On Aug. 19, ACS Webinars will host a webinar titled “Propel Your Career—Networking Tips and Strategies.” Cheryl Martin, executive in residence at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers will share tips, strategies, and best practices for propelling your career upward through networking. ACS webinars are free and are archived.
In the ScienceCareers webinar “Networking: Building Solid Career Connections,” three career experts explain how to build and strengthen relationships whether you’re searching for a job, hoping to find collaborators, or just building connections with other scientists.
