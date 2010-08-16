Advertisement

Materials

SANE Approach To Soft Lithography

Method offers an easy way to make many different patterns starting with a single master pattern

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 16, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 33
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
With inSANE, a single original master (top) can be stretched (center) or shrunk (bottom) to create arrays with different spacings.
Credit: Nano Lett.
With inSANE, a single original master (top) can be stretched (center) or shrunk (bottom) to create arrays with different spacings.

Researchers now have an easy way to use soft lithography to make many different patterns from the same master pattern (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl102206x). Starting with a single master, Teri W. Odom and coworkers at Northwestern University used solvent-assisted nanoscale embossing (SANE) and inverse SANE (inSANE), respectively, to change the size and density of features in an array. With SANE, a poly­(di­methyl­silo­xane) mold is wetted with solvent and then placed in contact with a photoresist-coated substrate, such as silicon. The polymer mold is then swelled with different solvents to controllably create patterns with the same density as the master but with smaller features. With inSANE, the polymer mold is first wetted with photoresist and then placed in contact with a flexible substrate such as a thermoplastic. The patterned thermoplastic can be mechanically stretched or heated to increase or decrease the spacing between the features. These programmable methods will allow designers to create new masters with variable feature sizes and densities starting from a single original, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

