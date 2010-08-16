Sigma-Aldrich Expands Boronic Acid Deal

Sigma-Aldrich has signed a licensing agreement with the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, enabling it to expand the range of boronic acid surrogates it can provide chemists for small-molecule synthesis. Since 2008, Sigma-Aldrich has been offering N-methyliminodiacetic acid (MIDA) boronates developed by chemistry professor Martin Burke. The expanded deal provides access to new MIDA-ligated boronates for which the analogous acids are unstable and often difficult to synthesize. Sigma-Aldrich says users get royalty-free access to the university’s intellectual property.
