Teijin To Buy U.S. Materials Company NanoGram

Teijin has acquired NanoGram, a Milpitas, Calif.-based nanomaterials firm that employs 25 people. NanoGram develops silicon inks with semiconductor properties that can be printed onto plastics for use in electronics. Teijin calls the printing process a new manufacturing technique that reduces the cost of making liquid-crystal displays and solar cells. The two firms signed a technology development pact in February 2009.
