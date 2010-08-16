Teijin To Spin Off Polyester Business

Teijin will spin off its Japanese polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin business into a venture with Mitsui Chemicals. The new company, owned 80% by Mitsui and 20% by Teijin, will have a PET capacity of 145,000 metric tons per year. It will make use of p-xylene supplied by Teijin and purified terephthalic acid from Mitsui. The two companies note that the PET business in Japan has become difficult because of shrinking demand for bottled beverages and competition from imported PET.
