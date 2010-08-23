BASF Builds China Dispersion Plant

BASF will build a dispersion plant in Huizhou’s Daya Bay industrial park, in southern China. With a production capacity of 100,000 metric tons per year, the facility will be one of the largest dispersion plants in China and will have sufficient economies of scale to make it competitive globally. Scheduled to come on-line in early 2012, it will produce acrylic and carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber (XSB) dispersions. Acrylic dispersions are used in paints, coatings, printing, packaging, construction materials, and adhesives. XSB dispersions primarily serve as coating binders for paper.
