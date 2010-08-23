Advertisement

« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 23, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 34

Polymer- and organic-molecule-based solar cells show promise as low-cost power generators

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 34
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Energy

The Power Of Plastic

Polymer- and organic-molecule-based solar cells show promise as low-cost power generators

Gains Continue For Chemistry Grads

Strong growth in bachelor’s degrees spills into doctorates

Texas Tech Lessons

Explosion highlights need to improve safety culture at university, initiates government oversight

  • Business

    Taking The Measure Of The New Agilent

    As it completes the integration of Varian, the scientific instrument maker looks for growth opportunities

  • Environment

    Prevailing Disaster

    Hopes for a new climate treaty grow dimmer, even in the face of extreme weather events

  • Safety

    A Matter Of Record Keeping

    European generic drug firm suffers financial losses after problems with Indian supplier

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Single-Crystal Heterojunctions

Vapor-deposition method yields the first single crystalline semiconductor p-n junction

Business & Policy Concentrates

Job listings

