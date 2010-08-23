Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemogenetic Natural Product Analogs

Combining biosynthetic and chemical synthesis steps provides an easy way to diversify natural products

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Biosynthetic chlorination followed by Suzuki-Miyaura coupling provides an efficient chemogenetic method for diversifying natural products.
Biosynthetic chlorination followed by Suzuki-Miyaura coupling provides an efficient chemogenetic method for diversifying natural products.

Coupling a biosynthetic step with a chemical synthesis step has given a team of chemists at the University of East Anglia, in England, a straightforward way to diversify a single natural product into a family of natural product analogs (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja1060406). This so-called chemogenetic approach to modify a natural product could prove useful for increasing the number of antimicrobial and anticancer drug candidates. To test the strategy, Rebecca J. M. Goss and coworkers first introduced a chlorinase gene into Streptomyces coeruleo­rubidus, a bacterium that produces the uridyl peptide antibiotic pacidamycin. The genetic modification provided the researchers with a selective method for making chloropacidamycin. They then developed a palladium-catalyzed cross-coupling reaction with a boronate ester to install an aryl group in place of the chlorine under mild enough conditions to prevent decomposition of the thermally unstable natural product. Goss and colleagues used the reaction to directly introduce an array of aryl groups to the pacidamycin framework in crude aqueous extracts of the chloropacidamycin fermentation broth.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indole alkaloid biosynthetic pathways unraveled
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azidation Made Easy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Refiguring The Equation For [2+2+1] Cycloadditions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE