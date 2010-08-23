Chemtura Will Form Korean Joint Venture

Chemtura and UP Chemical, a Seoul, South Korea-based high-purity chemicals maker, plan to form a joint venture in South Korea by December of this year to sell high-purity metal organic precursors to makers of high-brightness light-emitting diodes. They also plan to manufacture trimethylgallium and trimethylaluminum in South Korea by late 2011. Separately, Chemtura says it has expanded production of diethylzinc at its organometallics plant in Bergkamen, Germany, to satisfy demand from semiconductor and photovoltaics customers. It also plans to add capacity for trimethylaluminum and methylaluminoxane at the Bergkamen site.
