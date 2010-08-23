Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Deck Stain Contaminants

August 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I write in regard to the Science & Technology Concentrate “Deck Stains Seal in Contaminants” (C&EN, July 26, page 34). My son recently did an Eagle Scout Project resealing the tops of posts along the waterfront promenade in Havre de Grace, Md.

The tops of every upright post had been sealed with a coating when the promenade was first constructed 10-plus years ago. Since the tops of the posts exposed the grain of the wood to rain, the ends were coated to prevent the washing out of the chromated copper arsenate wood preservative. Over time the coating had mostly worn off and flaked away. Topping the posts with a metal or plastic cap was ruled out due to liability issues.

No one knew what the original coating was. After much research, my son learned that pile-driving companies had been using asphaltic roof coating for many years on the tops of wood piles since creosote had been banned. Doing more research of whether to use fibrated or nonfibrated asphaltic roof coating, he contacted the technical service department at Gardner-Gibson. They informed him that they had an asphaltic water emulsion paint called Black Beauty that was specifically designed for this exact purpose. It seals the posts; dries to a hard finish, unlike roof coatings; and lasts for many years, unlike penetrating stains.

I am sure that most homeowners don’t want black decks. But for preventing most of the leaching through the grain of upright posts, this is an excellent, long-lasting solution.

Nolan Phillips
Perryville, Md.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Losing pressure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Easily made antireflective coatings for flexible surfaces
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wrinkling Teflon creates a superhydrophobic surface

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE