Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Defense Chided On Superfund Cleanups

by David J. Hanson
August 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Department of Defense has 141 installations on the EPA national priorities list of 1,620 contaminated sites for cleanup under the Superfund law, but the two federal agencies are having trouble agreeing on how and when the cleanup work should be done. A report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO-10-348) notes that several DOD installations have refused to sign the required interagency agreements that formally guide federal cleanups, and consequently EPA does not recognize any of the cleanup work done at those sites. Also, GAO says DOD has not reported all of the contamination at some sites, further delaying cleanups and increasing the risk of health and environmental problems. GAO suggests that EPA and DOD need to develop uniform methods for reporting cleanup progress at defense installations and that EPA be given more power by Congress to enforce cleanups at federal Superfund sites without the mandatory interagency agreements in order to ensure timely cleanups.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE