Emergent Biosolutions To Acquire Trubion

Emergent BioSolutions, a developer of vaccines and other agents against infectious diseases, will acquire Trubion Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $136 million. Emergent will pay $97 million up front and as much as $39 million in milestones. Trubion has two protein-based oncology and autoimmunity drug candidates in clinical testing and others in preclinical development. Rockville, Md.-based Emergent will use Trubion’s Seattle research site for therapeutics-focused product development.
