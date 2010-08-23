Green Chemistry Institute Calls For Grant Proposals

The ACS Pharmaceutical Roundtable of the Green Chemistry Institute is accepting preproposals for its 2011 Research Grant, which provides an investigator with up to $150,000 in funding for one to two years. Proposals will be accepted in the following research areas: chemical transformations of high interest, oxidation/epoxidation reactions without the use of chlorinated solvents, process-related targets, solventless reactor cleaning, and green alternatives to polar aprotic solvents. The selection of the awardee is divided into a preproposal and a full-proposal phase. Preproposals should be submitted to gcipr@acs.org by Sept. 15 at 5 PM ET. Investigators invited to submit a full proposal will be notified by Oct. 15; they are due by Nov. 5 at 5 PM ET. For instructions on how to submit a proposal, visit www.acs.org/gcipharmaroundtable.
