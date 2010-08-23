Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Industry Backs Appeal In Goodyear Verdict

by Glenn Hess
August 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The chemical industry is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider its July decision to uphold a $32 million verdict against Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a product liability case. The state’s top court endorsed a jury trial’s judgment stemming from a 2004 incident in which a van rolled over, killing three people and injuring seven others. In court papers filed jointly with other business groups, the American Chemistry Council contends that the district court erred when it denied Goodyear an opportunity to present its defense and the judge instructed the jury to consider the company liable for damages. Judge Sally L. Loehrer ruled that the tire maker could not challenge its liability after finding that Goodyear stalled and obstructed the pretrial process. But ACC argues that Goodyear’s right to due process was violated. “Chemical companies are a frequent target in product liability litigation,” says ACC Deputy General Counsel Donald D. Evans. “This is a deeply troubling precedent for the chemical industry and the entire business community.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF wins $85 million antitrust judgment against Ingevity
Dow settles big price-fixing suit
DuPont Award Nixed In Kevlar Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE