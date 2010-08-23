An International Leadership Role For ACS

We have all heard about the remarkable growth of science and engineering in China, India, and other parts of the world. ACS journals, for example, are increasingly attracting and publishing research papers from outside the U.S. In 2009, 60% of papers published in ACS journals came from outside the U.S. Submissions of papers to ACS journals have been increasing the most from areas such China, India, and other rapidly developing countries.

Unfortunately, too many chemists in the U.S. have experienced the consequences of this international growth through the loss of their jobs as research and manufacturing have moved overseas. This might seem like a good reason to become protective, to minimize global cooperation in an attempt to keep more chemistry jobs and research in the U.S. However, that would be precisely the wrong move for us at this time.

Developing countries all over the world recognize the importance of investment in R&D and are eagerly scrambling to become state of the art in as many aspects of science and engineering as possible. The elevated position in R&D that the U.S. has enjoyed for many years will inevitably erode, not necessarily from any decline on our part but because the rest of the world is quickly and determinedly catching up with us. Parity is on its way.

It is important to realize that the cachet of being associated with U.S. science is decreasing. In contrast, the desire that developing countries have for a real partnership with U.S. science generally, and with ACS in particular, is increasing. My recent visit with the Saudi Arabian International Chemical Sciences Chapter of ACS (SAICSC-ACS), our oldest international chapter, highlighted these changes.

“Why should we be associated with ACS?” chapter leaders asked me. For them, the value resides in close networking and collaboration with ACS. Nowadays, the Saudi Arabian leaders are less impressed with the “clout” of having the ACS name associated with their chemistry organization. These sorts of collaborations are not necessarily expensive. They include connected websites, the ability to advertise their meetings on our website, access to the ACS Speaker Service, and exchange of speakers with relevant technical divisions. Primarily, they are interested in networking with ACS members and gaining greater access to technical exchange.

Studies have shown that all ACS members find information—such as that found in technical journals, C&EN, and Chemical Abstracts Service—and networking opportunities to be the most valuable aspects of ACS membership. If chemistry is going global, then to maintain the best information and networking, ACS must ensure that its reach is global. For ACS to maintain its leadership in publishing and reporting chemical research, the latest chemical developments, regardless of where those advances originate, must be included. This global focus is necessary to ensure that our members have access to information they need.

In addition, the broader our membership base, the more ACS will be in a position to facilitate networking, not only among American chemists but also across the global leadership of chemical research, development, and industry. ACS commitment to career services and chemical education will also need to reflect the burgeoning international nature of our profession.

If ACS wants to continue to be a leader in the international chemical community, and I know we do, we need to take action now. In particular, ACS can establish an enduring international reputation by partnering with developing countries. ACS can assist in dealing with environmental challenges, developing green chemistry practices, and educating students. We can connect with the websites of chemical societies in developing countries, include them in the ACS Network, publicize their meetings, and identify speakers. My travels throughout the global chemistry community have taught me that the U.S. entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and the way our inclusiveness allows us to use the very best talent are widely recognized and valued.

ACS has a long history of working with those less fortunate—participants in Project SEED and the ACS Scholars Program, to take two examples—and the time has come for us to extend this fine tradition in new directions. Leadership in the international community will help others, but it will also help our U.S. members, providing access to international networks, encouraging that the best papers be published in ACS journals, and providing us with insights into new opportunities for research and manufacturing.

The world is changing. If ACS is to remain a global leader, the time to act is now.

Nancy B. Jackson, ACS President-Elect