Jean-Luc Brédas Wins Charles Stone Award

Jean-Luc Brédas, Regents’ Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Georgia Institute of Technology, is the winner of the 2009 Charles H. Stone Award, presented annually by the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section. The award recognizes a chemist in the southeastern U.S. who has made outstanding and valuable achievements in chemical research.
Brédas is a leader in the theoretical descriptions of conjugated polymers and oligomers used in the fields of organic electronics and photonics. His research on polymer and oligomer materials with a π-conjugated backbone aims to determine the nature of the physicochemical mechanisms leading to, for example, outstanding nonlinear optical properties.
