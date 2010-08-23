Lilly Halts Tests On Alzheimer’s Candidate

Eli Lilly & Co. announced it is halting development of one of its experimental late-stage Alzheimer’s disease treatments because two preliminary Phase III clinical trials indicate that the drug may worsen cognition and the ability to perform daily tasks. The developmental drug, semagacestat, is a γ-secretase inhibitor of amyloid-β, a peptide responsible for plaques that form on the brains of Alzheimer’s patients (C&EN, April 5, page 12). The company says its decision does not affect the Phase III clinical trials of its other Alzheimer’s candidate, solanezumab.
