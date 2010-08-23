Luigi Fabbrizzi Wins Izatt-Christensen Award

Luigi Fabbrizzi, a professor of chemistry at the University of Pavia, in Italy, has won the International Izatt-Christensen Award, which includes a $2,000 honorarium. He was honored during the International Symposium on Macrocyclic & Supramolecular Chemistry, held in June in Nara, Japan. Fabbrizzi and his colleagues designed novel cyclic and polycyclic systems able to function as molecular devices.
