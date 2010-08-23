Marubeni, Cargill Cooperate On Emissions

Cargill and Japanese trading firm Marubeni will work together on projects to reduce carbon emissions. The two firms will focus on opportunities in developing markets, particularly in the areas of reduction of emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, biomass utilization, and renewable energy. Through their collaboration, the firms will seek to secure and trade carbon credits from their projects. Marubeni says it has already worked on projects in which it sold carbon credits obtained in other countries to Japanese companies.
