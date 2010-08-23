Advertisement

People

NERM Presents Regional Awards

August 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 34
Several regional awards were presented during the 37th Northeast Regional Meeting of ACS on June 2–5 in Potsdam, N.Y.

Joan Pease, a chemistry teacher at William H. Hall High School, in West Hartford, Conn., won the ACS Division of Chemical Education Northeast Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching. Pease was honored for her outstanding contributions to promoting chemistry in the classroom.

M. Stanley Whittingham, director of the Institute for Materials Research at the State University of New York, Binghamton, received the 2010 Northeast Region Award for Achievements in the Chemical Sciences. Whittingham’s research focuses on new materials for advancing energy storage and production.

Richard E. Partch, Senior University Professor at Clarkson University, was awarded the 2010 E. Ann Nalley ACS Northeast Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS. Partch was lauded for his outreach to local schools and years of contributions to the society, most recently serving as councilor for the Northern New York Section.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

