NORM/RMRM Honors 2010 Award Winners

Outstanding contributions to chemistry through teaching, volunteer service, industrial innovation, and advancing diversity were honored during the Joint 65th Northwest/22nd Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting, which was held in Pullman, Wash., on June 20–23.
Tracey Dowis Messick of Cheyenne Central High School, in Wyoming, received the Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching. The award recognizes, encourages, and stimulates outstanding teachers of high school chemistry.
Richard Hermens of Eastern Oregon University and Patricia Schumann of ACS’s Southern Arizona Section were the recipients of the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS. The award recognizes volunteer efforts of individuals who have served ACS, contributing significantly to the goals and objectives of the society through their regional activities.
Dean Matson, George Deverman, John Fulton, and Clem Yonker of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory received the Regional Industrial Innovation Award for their contributions to the health of their local and regional economy.
Ralph Young of Washington State University won the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. Young, a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, was honored for his efforts and success in reaching out to the Native American community to increase the visibility of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and the participation of this group in the STEM enterprise.
