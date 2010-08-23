Promotions

Advertisement

by Susan J. Ainsworth
August 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 34
McClelland
Nina I. McClelland will be inducted into the 2010 Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame for her exceptional accomplishments in science and business. The induction ceremony will take place on Aug. 26 at the Ohio Statehouse, in Columbus. At the University of Toledo, McClelland is dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, interim dean of the School of Solar & Advanced Renewable Energy, and a professor in the department of chemistry.

Jacob Cassady has been named manager of government affairs at the American Cleaning Institute (formerly the Soap & Detergent Association). He had been a legislative specialist with the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association. The American Cleaning Institute has also promoted Douglas Troutman to senior director of government affairs and Paul DeLeo to senior director of environmental safety.

Jürgen C. Baune has been appointed general manager of AkzoNobel’s worldwide monochloroacetic acid activities with the company’s industrial chemicals business in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. Baune succeeds Lars Andersson, who has become director of product and business development for Eka Chemicals, AkzoNobel’s pulp and paper chemicals business. Ra’eda Asad has been named hair care project leader for AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry’s global personal care business in Bridgewater, N.J. Asad had been with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products, in Skillman, N.J., and Huntsman Corp., in Austin, Texas.

Glenn Beeman has joined Syrgis as senior corporate engineer for its global businesses. With its headquarters located in Cincinnati, Syrgis is an international diversified group of specialty and fine chemicals manufacturers.

Joseph Breunig will assume the newly created position of executive vice president for chemicals at Georgia Gulf on Sept. 1. Working out of the company’s Atlanta headquarters, he will have responsibility for all of Georgia Gulf’s chemical businesses, including chlorovinyls, aromatics, and additives. Breunig had been at BASF, serving as executive vice president and president of market and business development for North America.

Steven J. Brickner of SJ Brickner Consulting, in Ledyard, Conn., has been awarded an honorary doctor of science degree from the University of Notre Dame. The degree was given in recognition of his leadership role in the discovery of the antibiotic Zyvox, work he did while at Upjohn.

John Cox has been appointed executive vice president of International Specialty Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Cox was executive vice president of Charkit Chemical.

Wayne Devonport has joined Arkema Emulsion Systems, in Cary, N.C., as a global coatings research leader. He will be responsible for the global research and product development strategy for coating binders used in architectural formulations. Prior to joining Arkema Emulsion Systems, Devonport was synthesis group leader for Dow Chemical in Spring House, Pa.

Carol Eicher has been named vice president for Dow Building & Construction, a business group within the company’s Advanced Materials Division. She had been director for Dow Performance Monomers. Eicher replaces Torsten Kraef, who has been named vice president for Dow Polyurethanes.

Andy Green has been named vice president for investor relations at Celanese. He joins Celanese from Wachovia Capital Markets.

Mark Kenline has been promoted to general manager for Arch Chemicals’ biocides preservation and protection business. He is now responsible for the company’s building products, marine antifouling paints, metal-working fluids, plastics, and custom chemical business units.

Karen Lackey has been named vice president and head of medicinal chemistry at Roche. In her role at the company’s Nutley, N.J., facility, she will be responsible for small-molecule drug discovery in oncology, virology, and inflammation. She will also oversee the Nutley Discovery Chemistry Management Team and join the Global Chemistry Leadership Team. Most recently, Lackey was vice president for discovery medicine chemistry at GlaxoSmithKline.

Stewart Long has been named market strategy leader for Dow Corning’s skin care business. He had been a European skin care scientific adviser at Alliance Boots.

Jim Milk recently joined Americhem as its director of global manufacturing. Prior to this position, he was vice president of global manufacturing at Veyance Technologies and general manager and vice president for Veyance’s Brazilian operations.

Gerard Scarlato has been appointed Aesica’s new business development director for the West Coast. The firm is opening an office in San Diego. Scott Silaika has been named new business development director for the eastern U.S. Silaika had been with Ricerca Biosciences. Formed in 2004, Aesica is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, formulations, and development services.

Rodney Snyder has been named vice president of the Valence Group, a specialty chemical advisory boutique. Based in the firm’s London office, Snyder will advise the firm’s clients on corporate transactions. Formerly, he was vice president of Merrill Lynch’s Global Industries Group.

Nelson Squires has been named vice president for North America merchant gases at Air Products & Chemicals. Simon R. Moore will succeed Squires in his previous position as director of investor relations. Most recently, Moore was global director for electronic materials at Air Products.

