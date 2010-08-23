Advertisement

Research Group Seeks Better Job Incentives

by David J. Hanson
August 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 34
The Council for Chemical Research has written a position paper on increasing U.S. jobs and competitiveness. “Science and technology, especially chemistry, are enabling fields that lead to job growth across many sectors of the U.S. economy,” said CCR Executive Director C. Paul Mendez in a statement. “CCR developed this paper to help put America back into a position as a world leader in science and technology.” CCR proposes three strategies to increase jobs. The first is to establish a national innovation commission to identify priority investment areas; next is to set up several nuclei for strategic innovation that would focus on development of marketable products; and third is to create government incentives for building new U.S. manufacturing facilities. CCR is a not-for-profit organization of industry, academic, and government labs that promotes research cooperation in the chemical sciences.

