Calls for papers for the Spring 2011 ACS National Meeting (March 27–31) have been issued. The preliminary program for the meeting in Anaheim, Calif., will be published in the Jan. 31, 2011, issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the March 7, 2011, issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.
ACS’s Program & Abstract Creation System (PACS) opened on Aug. 23 for Anaheim abstracts. Access PACS at abstracts.acs.org.
Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.
a. The term “paper” shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.
b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that
(1) the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and
(2) the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.
c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society, and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.
d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Bylaw and be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.
e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.
f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.
Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:
a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.
Note: Contact information for program chairs and symposium organizers is indicated only once in each listing.
b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any “cures” not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.
Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposal abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chair that approval has been obtained or is expected.
Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.
The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.
Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.
It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.
Program Chair: A. Mitchell, University of California, Davis, Food Science & Technology, 1 Shields Ave., Davis, CA 95616, aemitchell@ucdavis.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 22.
AGFD International Year of Chemistry (IYC) Symposium. A. Mitchell; D. Weerasinghe, dkweerasinghe@att.net; M. Appell, michael.appell@gmail.com; N. da Costa, neil.dacosta@iff.com
Agronomics Chemistry of Natural Resources: Local Production vs. Organic & Production Cost vs. Bringing it to Market (Cosponsored with AGRO).
Bioactives in Food & Natural Health Products: Fundamentals, Applications & Health Effects.
Bioactives in Natural Sweeteners. N. P. Seeram, nseeram@mail.uri.edu
Cereal Grains: Chemistry, Nutrition & Health. J. Awika, jawika@ag.tamu.edu
Effect of Agricultural Practices & Growth Conditions on Bioactive Compounds. A. Rimando, agnes.riman do@ars.usda.gov; L. Yu, lyu5@umd.edu
General Papers. A. Mitchell
General Posters. A. Mitchell
Graduate Student Symposium. C. Brine, brinec11@verizon.net
IYC Contribution of Women to Agricultural & Food Chemistry. A. Mitchell; D. Weerasinghe; M. Appell; N. da Costa
IYC Public Appreciation of Agricultural & Food Chemistry: Food Tastes Good! A. Mitchell; D. Weerasinghe; M. Appell; N. da Costa
Nanotechnology for Food & Agriculture. B. Park, bosoon.park@ars.usda.gov; M. Appell
Tolerant Crops (Cosponsored with AGRO). D. Kendra, Kendra.David@gmail.com
Tree Nuts. A. Mitchell; F. Shahidi, fshahidi@mun.ca
Undergraduate Symposium. C. Brine
Utilizing of Waste Products. A. Mitchell; F. Shahidi
Vitamins: Effectiveness of Supplements vs. Food. G. Lester, gene.lester@ars.usda.gov; M. Appell
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chairs: S. Banta, Department of Chemical Engineering, Columbia University, 820 Mudd MC4721, 500 W 120th St., New York, NY 10027 (212) 854-7531, sbanta@cheme.columbia.edu; Venkat Raghavan, Medimmune Corp., One MedImmune Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, VenkatR@medimmune.com
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Biofuels. G. Rorrer
Biophysical & Biomolecular. P. Tessier, N. Ratore
Downstream.
Emerging Topics in Protein Engineering. E. Boder
Recent Advances in Biotech Product Development. A. Amanullah, K. Barthouse
Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine. C. Chan
Upstream. F. Chaplen, S. Ahuja, S. Chary
Program Chairs: J. M. Bollinger Jr., Penn State University, 104 Chemistry Bldg., University Park, PA 16802, jmb21@psu.edu; D. G. McCafferty, dewey@duke.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Breakthroughs in Biochemistry. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
Discovery of New Drugs & Drug Targets. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
Discovery of Novel Natural Products & their Biosynthetic Pathways. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
Mechanisms of Post-translational Enzyme Activation & Cofactor Biogenesis. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
New Biochemical Methods & Insights. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
Novel Enzymatic Transformations & Mechanisms. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
The Biochemistry of C–H Bond Activation. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
The Biochemistry of Genetic Regulation, Maintenance & Mutation. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
Young Investigators. J. M. Bollinger Jr.
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: T. L. Lowary, Department of Chemistry & Alberta Ingenuity Centre for Carbohydrate Science, University of Alberta, Gunning-Lemieux Chemistry Centre, Edmonton, Alberta T6G 2G2, Canada, (780) 492-1861, fax (780) 492-7705, tlowary@ualberta.ca
Abstracts due Nov. 1.
Carbohydrate-Based Immunotherapeutics. S. Sucheck, ssuchec@utnet.utoledo.edu; P. Andreana, pra@chem.wayne.edu
Click Chemistry Approaches in Carbohydrate Chemistry. Z. Witczak, Zbigniew.Witczak@wilkes.edu
General Papers: Glycobiology. T. Lowary
General Papers: Polysaccharides. T. Lowary
General Papers: Synthetic Chemistry. T. Lowary
General Posters. T. Lowary
Hudson Award Symposium (Cosponsored by MEDI & ORGN). T. Lowary
Recent Developments in Characterizing Carbohydrate Structure & Dynamic. R. Woods, rwoods@ccrc.uga.edu; D. Freedberg, daron_freedberg@nih.gov
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: S. Murphy, Rayonier, Marketing & Research Center, 4474 Savannah Hwy., Jesup, GA 31545, sheila.murphy@rayonier.com
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
CELL Poster Session. S. Murphy; Y. Hsieh, ylhsieh@ucdavis.edu
Cellulose Biogenesis & Nanostructure. C. H. Haigler, candace_haigler@ncsu.edu; D. J. Cosgrove, dcosgrove@psu.edu; J. D. Kubici, jdk7@psu.edu
Composites from Natural Resources. P. Fardim, pfardim@abo.fi
Direct Cellulose Conversion to Chemicals & Fuels. M. Mascal, mascal@chem.ucdavis.edu
Fibers & Natural Resources Nanotachnology (Cosponsored with ENVR). L. Lucia, lucian.lucia@ncsu.edu; N. Savage, savage.nora@epa.gov; O. Rojas, ojrojas@ncsu.edu; T. Wagner, twegner@fs.fed.us; P. Jones, pjones@imerys.com
Frontiers in Biomass Fractionation. Y. Zhang, ypzhang@vt.edu; X. J. Pan, xpan@wisc.edu
Functional Materials from Natural Resources. F. Liebner, falk.liebner@boku.ac.at; T. Rosenau, thomas.rosenau@boku.ac.at
New Approaches to Lignin as a Chemical Feedstock. T. Elder, telder@fs.fed.us; D. Harper, dharper4@tennessee.edu
New Lignin-Based Materials. M. Osterberg, monika.osterberg@tkk.fi; A.S. Jääskeläinen, tiina.jaaskelainen@tkk.fi
Anselme Payen Award Symposium: Polysaccarides for Sustainable Chemistry. C. Buchanan, buck@eastman.com; F. Meister, meister@titk.de; P. Fardim, pfardim@abo.fi; T. Liebert, tim.liebert@uni-jena.de
Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, Department of Biology/Chemistry, Springfield College, Springfield, MA 01109, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@ spfldcol.edu; I. Levy, Gordon College, Wenham, MA 01984, irv.levy@gordon.edu
Abstracts due Nov. 1.
Advances in Teaching Organic Chemistry. S. Hornbuckle, susanhornbuckle@clayton.edu
Applications of Visualization Techniques in the Classroom. T. Greenbowe, tgreenbo@iastate.edu
Chemistry Education Research: A Symposium Focusing on the Presentation & Discussion of Graduate Student Research. C. Luxford, luxforcj@muohio.edu; D. Behmke, dbehmke@uga.edu
Chemistry Misconceptions Research. S. Bretz, bretzsl@muohio.edu
Diversity in Chemistry: Research, Programs & Interventions. M. Grunert, mgrunert@purdue.edu
From Scribbles to Symbols: Investigating the Development of Representational Competence. S. Underwood, sunderw@clemson.edu; N. Grove, groven@uncw.edu
General Papers.
General Posters.
High-School Program. P. Shin, alchemy@csun.edu; J. F. Baumwirt, jbaumwirt@ghchs.com
Impact that General Education Courses Have on the Understanding of the Nature of Science. P. M. Mayo, mayop@ipfw.edu
International Initiatives in the Study of Chemistry. M. Koether, mkoether@kennesaw.edu
James Bryant Conant Award Symposium.
K–12/College Partnerships To Improve Chemistry Instruction. M. Brock, Martin.Brock@eku.edu; E. A. Roland, e.roland@moreheadstate.edu
Meaningful Learning from Laboratory Work: Evidence & Assessment. J. D. Schroeder, jds4097@iastate.edu; S. Sandi-Urena, ssandi@cas.usf.edu
NSF-Catalyzed Innovations in the Undergraduate Curriculum. S. Hixon, shixson@nsf.gov
Online Resources for Chemical Education. J. Penn, jpenn2@wvu.edu; R. Belford, rebelford@ualr.edu; R. Hanson, hansonr@stolaf.edu
Peer-Reviewed Chemical Education Research. D. Bunce, Bunce@cua.edu; S. Pazicni, sam.pazicni@unh.edu; V. Williamson, williamson@tamu.edu
Pimentel Award Symposium.
Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL). R. Moog, rick.moog@fandm.edu
Research in Chemical Education. B. Gonzalez, bgonzalez@fullerton.edu; K. Monteyne, monteynek1@nku.edu
Research in Chemical Education Award Symposium.
Research-Informed Curriculum Development. T. Overton, t.l.overton@hull.ac.uk
Successful Student Chapters Posters. N. Bakowski, n_bakowski@acs.org
Teaching Safety in the Chemistry Curriculum. D. Finster, dfinster@wittenberg.edu
Ethics of Publishing. G. Bodner, gmbod ner@purdue.edu; T. R. LeBon, tlebon@coh.org
Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Bakowski
Unleashing Electrochemistry’s Potential: Resistance Is Futile. D. Yancey, dfyancey@mail.utexas.edu; M. Weber, magzlw87@gmail.com; S. Fosdick, sfos dick@cm.utexas.edu; K. Blythe, klbythe2@gmail.com; E. Nettleton, enettleton@gmail.com; A. Stafford, amyjstafford@gmail.com
Using Visualizations & Representations To Teach & Learn Chemistry. M. B. Nahkleh; J. Weller, mnakhleh@purdue.edu
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: R. Bienstock, rachel leb1@gmail.com
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Combichem. J. Medina-Franco, jmedina@tpims.org
Course Management Systems Integration or Info Resources for Natural Resources. A. Twiss-Brooks, atbrooks@uchicago.edu; L. Solla, lrm1@cornell.edu
Data Archiving, E-Science, Primary Data. L. Solla; R. McFarland, rmcfarland@wustl.edu
Education.
Employment in Chemical Information. P. Scott
Geochem GIS, Environment. J. Andrea
Internet & Chemistry, Social Networking (Cosponsored with YCC). H. Rzepa, rzepa@ic.ac.uk; S. Bachrach, steven.bachrach@trinity.edu
IP Issues with Natural Resources. P. Scott
Modern Analytical Laboratory, ELNS. D. Martin
Natural Products/Drug Discovery. R. Bienstock; X. S. Wang, xswang@email.unc.edu
Open Data (Cosponsored with CSA). I. Sens, irina.sens@tib.uni-hannover.de; P. Rusch, PFRusch@aol.com
Reaction Planning/Hendrickson. M. Walker, walkerma@potsdam.edu
Computational Toxicology & Natural Resources (Cosponsored with MEDI & TOXI). A. Tropsha, alex_tropsha@unc.edu; A. Richards, Richard.Ann@epamail.epa.gov; R. Judson, Judson.Richard@epamail.epa.gov
Will not meet in Anaheim.
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: J. Texter, School of Engineering Technology, Eastern Michigan University, Coating Research Institute, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, jtexter@emich.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
ACS Award Lectures. J. Walz, jywalz@vt.edu
Biomembrane Mechanics & Dynamics. S. Muralidharan, subra.murali@wsu.edu; N. Srividya, narayanan_srivid@wsu.edu
Complex Fluids in Microfluidics. P. Spicer, spicer.pt@pg.com
Dynamics in Colloidal Dispersions. A. Kabalnov, alexey.kabalnov@hp.com
Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Science. J. Texter
Hydrophobic Surfaces in Nature: Forces, Nanobubbles & Wetting. W. Ducker, wducker@vt.edu
Molecular Processes at Oxide Surfaces. J. Kitchin, jkitchin@andrew.cmu.edu
Nanoparticles & Nanostructured Materials for Energy Applications. G. Cao, gzcao@u.washington.edu; H. Yang, hongyang@che.rochester.edu
Reactivity, Transformations & Detection of Natural & Engineering Nanomaterials in the Environment. D. Cwiertny, dcwiertny@engr.ucr.edu; H. Shipley, angelfinz@yahoo.com
Theory & Modeling of the Individual & Collective Properties of Nanoparticles. Y. Yingling, yara_yingling@ncsu.edu; D. W. Brenner, brenner@ncsu.edu
Program Chairs: J. D. Madura, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Center for Computational Sciences & Duquesne University, 308 Mellon Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, exeResearch, 32 University Dr., East Lansing, MI 48823, (517) 639-0684, emilio.esposito@gmail.com; Michael Feig, feig@msu.edu; Melissa Landon, lissland@gmail.com
Abstracts due Oct. 30.
Award Symposium.
Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. C. Simmerling, carlos.simmerling @gmail.com
Drug Discovery. J. Tseng, yjtseng@csie.ntu.edu.tw; S. Wildman, wildman@biochem.wustl.edu
Hewlett-Packard Young Scholars Award. C. Simmerling
Material Science. E. X. Esposito
Membranes. Michael Feig
Methodology. E. X. Esposito
Molecular Mechanics. Michael Feig; E. X. Esposito
Poster Session. E. X. Esposito
Proteins. Michael Feig
Quantum Chemistry. E. X. Esposito
Waters. E. X. Esposito
Program Chair: S. R. Al-Abed, National Risk Management Research Laboratory, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 26 W. Martin Luther King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7849, fax (513) 569-7879, al-abed.souhail@epa.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Advancement on Science & Technology of Recycling Printed Products (Oral & Poster submissions). H. Ng, hou-t.ng@hp.com
Analytical Methods for Quantifying & Characterizing Nanomaterials in the Environment (Oral & Poster submissions). J. Ranville, jranvill@mines.edu; L. Ferguson, jennifer.field@oregonstate.edu; J. Field, lee.ferguson@duke.edu
Biomass for Sustainable Energy, Contaminant Sorption & Carbon Sequestration (Oral & Poster submissions). G. Geme, geme@ucmo.edu
Carbon Cycle at the Natural Systems & Built Environment Interface (Oral & Poster submissions). L. Haselbach, haselbach@wsu.edu; C. K. Keller, ckkeller@wsu.edu
Contaiminants of Emerging Concern in the Natural & Built Environment (Oral & Poster submissions). R. U. Halden, halden@asu.edu; T. Jones-Lepp, jones-lepp.tammy@epa.gov
Environmental Fate of Dispersants, Wetting Agents & Surface-Active Polymers (Oral & Poster submissions). M. Chappell, mark.a.chappell@usace.army.mil
General Posters. B. Nelson, bryant.nelson@nist.gov; S. Al-Abed
It’s All in the Water. D. Garshott, garshodm @students.udmercy.edu; M. Benvenuto, benvenma@udmercy.edu; N. Savage, sav age.nora@epa.gov
Measurements & Methods in Environmental Nanotechnology (Oral & Poster submissions). D. Holbrook, dave.holbrook@nist.gov; E. J. Petersen, elijah.petersen@nist.gov; B. C. Nelson, bry ant.nelson@nist.gov
Nanotechnology & Renewable Resources: Designing the Future (Cosponsored by CELL). L. Lucia, lucian.lucia@ncsu.edu; N. Savage; O. Rojas, ojrojas@ncsu.edu; T. H. Wegner, twegner@fs.fed.us; P. Jones, pjones@imerys.com
New Energy Technology (Oral & Poster submissions). J. Marwan, info@marwan -chemie.fta-berlin.de
New Perspectives & Approaches to Teaching Water Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). W. Arnold, arnol 032@umn.edu ; P. Brezonik, brezonik@umn.edu
Occurrence, Detection & Removal of Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Products in Potable Water Sources (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Hernandez, arturoj.hernandez@upr.edu; F. Rosario, fernando.rosario@colorado.edu; M. Wong, mswong@rice.edu
Pharmaceuticals: Occurrence, Fate & Treatment (Oral & Poster submissions). D. Dionysiou, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu; W. Arnold; W. Cooper, wcooper@uci.edu; S. Snyder, shane.snyder@snwa.com
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: V. Subramani, BP Products North America, 150 West Warrenville Rd., Bldg. 701, Office #1131, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 420-5583, velu.subramani@bp.com
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Advances in Analytical Characterization of Hydrocarbon Resources. J. Griffith, jgriffith@rentk.com; M. Afeworki, mobae.afeworki@exxonmobil.com
Advances in Fuel & Energy Technologies. V. Subramani
CO2 Capture, Sequestration, Conversion & Utilization. C. Song, cxs23@psu.edu
Fuels, Chemicals, Materials & Energy from Coal, Biomass, Natural Gas, Coal-Bed Methane & Other Natural Resources. Y. Wang, yongwang@pnl.gov; T. V. Choudhary, tushar.v.choudhary@conocophillips.com; D. Wang, dwang@psu.edu; S. Ha, suha@wsu.edu
Gas Hydrates, Clathrates & Alternative Energy Sources: Production & Processing Chemistry. A. K. Sum, asum@mines.edu; C. A. Koh, ckoh@mines.edu; E. D. Sloan, esloan@mines.edu
Nanomaterials & Nanotechnology in Fuels & Energy Production. L. Dai, lim ing.dai@case.edu; M. F. Durstock, Michael.Durstock@wpafb.af.mil; J. I. D. Alexander, ida2@case.edu
Role of Catalysis in Fuel Cells. E. Fox, elise.fox@srnl.doe.gov; T. Gennett, thom as_gennett@nrel.gov; U. Ozkan, ozkan.1@osu.edu
Solar Energy Conversion & Utilization for Fuels & Energy Production. R. Koodali, Ranjit.Koodali@usd.edu; C. Sattler, christian.sattler@dlr.de; M. Anpo, anpo@chem.osakafu-u.ac.jp; M. Matsuoka, matsumac@chem.osakafu-u.ac.jp
Spectroscopic Techniques To Elucidate Reaction Mechanisms & Structure-Activity Relationships in Fuel Science. H. Idriss, h.idriss@abdn.ac.uk; C. L. Marshall, marshall@anl.gov; J. Spivey, jjspivey@lsu.edu; S. Vasireddy, svasir1@lsu.edu
Ultraclean Fuels Production & Utilization for Sustainable Transportation. C. Song; E. Fox; S. Chattopadhyay, sudipta@catacel.com; X. Guo, xinwenguo701@163.com
Program Chair: J. Brandes, Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, 10 Ocean Science Cir., Savannah, GA 31411, jay.brandes@skio.usg.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 25.
General Geochemistry Papers. J. Brandes
General Geochemistry Posters. J. Brandes
Geochemistry Medal Awards Symposium. A. Bishop, bishtex@yahoo.com
Geochemistry of Biofuels. L. Katz, lynn katz@mail.utexas.edu; J. Olanrewaju; olan rewa001@gannon.edu
Oil Spill & Oil Plume Biogeochemistry. J. Brandes; T. Pease
Roles of Geochemistry in Nuclear Fuel Production & Radioactive Waste Management (Oral & Poster submissions). J. Olanrewaju
Program Chair: S. C. Rasmussen, Department of Chemistry & Molecular Biology, North Dakota State University, NDSU Dept. 2735, P.O. Box 6050, Fargo, ND 58108-6050, (701) 231-8747, fax (701) 231-8831, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 29.
General Papers. S. C. Rasmussen
Pioneers of Quantum Chemistry (Cosponsored with COMP & PHYS). A. Wilson, akwilson@unt.edu; E. Strom, tom strom@juno.com
What’s in a Name? Histories of Units & Constants (Cosponsored with CHED). C. Giunta, giunta@lemoyne.edu
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chairs: M. Millar, Department of Chemistry, State University of New York at Stony Brook, Stony Brook, NY 11794-3400, (631) 632-7909, fax (631) 632-7960, mmillar@notes.cc.sunysb.edu; N. Radu, DuPont, PO Box 80328, Wilmington, DE 19880, Nora.S.Radu@usa.dupont.com
Abstracts due Oct. 25.
Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA (Oral & Poster submissions). M. Millar
Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes & Coenzymes (Oral & Poster submissions). M. Millar
Chemistry of Materials (Oral & Poster submissions).
Coordination Chemistry: Characterization & Applications (Oral & Poster submissions). D. Crans, crans@lamar.colostate.edu
Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis (Oral & Poster submissions). D. Crans
Early Transition Metal Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions).
Electrochemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. Donovan-Merkert, bdono van@uncc.edu
Environmental Aspects of Inorganic Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. Donovan-Merkert
Heme Modification, Transport & Regulation. E. Hegg, ericHegg@msu.edu; K. Bren, bren@chem.rochester.edu
Inorganic Catalysts (Oral & Poster submissions).
Inorganic Spectroscopy (Oral & Poster submissions). S. Ronco, sronco@rescorp.org
Lanthanide & Actinide Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions).
Late Transition Metal Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). B. Donovan-Merkert
Magnetic Spectroscopic Approaches to the Study of Metals in Biology. M. Rivera, mrivera@ku.edu; P. Basu, basu@duq.edu
Main Group Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions).
Nanoscience (Oral & Poster submissions). S. Wong, sswong@ms.cc.sunysb.edu
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Materials & Polymer Science (Oral & Poster submissions). N. Radu
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Organic Transformations (Oral & Poster submissions). N. Radu
Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis (Oral & Poster submissions). N. Radu
Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis & Characterization (Oral & Poster submissions). N. Radu
Recent Advances in Structural Main Group & Organometallic Chemistry. J. Figueroa, jsfig@ucsd.edu; C. Riordan, riordan@udel.edu
Undergraduate Research at the Frontiers of Inorganic Chemistry. L. Watson, watsolo@earlham.edu; S. Smith, sheilars@umd.umich.edu
Program Chair: J. Zablocki, Department of Medicinal Chemistry, Gilead Sciences, 362 Lakeside Dr., Foster City, CA 94404, (650) 384-8547, fax (650) 475-0450, jeff.zablocki@gilead.com
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Academic Drug Discovery Centers. J. Zablocki; P. Woster, pwoster@wayne.edu; C. Bewley, caroleb@mail.nih.gov; J. Barrish; joel.barrish@bms.com
Avoiding the hERG Trap: Solublization Strategies Beyond the Basic Amine. D. Hangauer, hangauer@buffalo.edu; T. Ramsey
Bile Acid Receptor Modulators. Y. Xu, xu_yanping@lilly.com
EFMC: Drug-Target Residence Time. M. Lamb, Michelle.Lamb@astrazeneca.com; K. Augustyns, koen.augustyns@ua.ac.be
First-Time Disclosures. A. J. Robichaud, ROBICHA@wyeth.com
General Oral Session. J. Zablocki
General Poster Session. J. Zablocki
Kinase Inhibitors: Next Wave Kinase Inhibitors for Cancer. A. Palani, anandanpalani@yahoo.com; J. Chmielewski, chml@purdue.edu; T. Scanlan, scanlant@ohsu.edu; K. Shah, shah23@purdue.edu; W. Young, young.wendy@gene.com
Lunch-N-Learn Case Study: Medicinal Chemistry: Lifelong Learning Out of School. M. Lamb; J. Barrish, joel.barrish@bms.com
Natural Products & Natural Product-like Compounds. T. Bannister, tbannist@scripps.edu; D. Newmann; F. Koehn
Recent Advances in Pain Therapeutics. R. Devita, robert_devita@merck.com; D. Paone; S. Hoyt
Revisiting Lipinski’s Rules (or, Bending the Rule of 5). J. Macor, john.macor@bms.com; P. Scola, paul.scola@bms.com
Smissman Award Symposium. L. Hurley, hurley@pharmacy.arizona.edu
Strategies & SAR of Influx & Efflux Transporters & their Impacts on Pharmacokinetics. E. Kerns, edkerns@hotmail.com; J. Butera, Buteraj@wyeth.com; L. Di, lidicanton@yahoo.com
Targeting the Ubiquitylation System. F. Wu, frank.wu@boehringer-ingelheim.com
Program Chair: Michael G. Bronikowski, SRNL, Bldg. 773A, Aiken, SC 29808, Michael.bronikowski@srnl.doe.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Actinide Materials: Complexity, Nanostructural & Extreme Environments.G. Sigmon, gsigmon@nd.edu; P. Burns, pburns@nd.edu; R. Ewing, rodewing@umich.edu; A. Navrotsky, anavrotsky@ucdavis.edu
Chemistry of Nuclear Fuels in Energy Production (Cosponsored with FUEL).D. Peterman, dean.peterman@inl.gov; L. Delmau, delmaulh@ornl.gov; V. Subramani, velu.subramani@bp.com
Recent Developments & Future Perspectives for Heavy Element Chemistry.R. Sudowe, ralf.sudowe@gmail.com; R. Henderson, henderson55@llnl.gov
Seaborg Award.
Program Chairs: A. F. Abdel-Magid, Chemical Development, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development (Retired), Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 913-7202, afmagid@comcast.net; B. Gawley, University of Arkansas, Department of Chemistry, 119 Chemistry, Fayetteville, AR 72701, bgawley@uark.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 25.
Celebration of International Organic Chemistry.G. Molander, gmolandr@sas.upenn.edu
Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Biologically Related Molecules & Processes (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Chemistry of Natural Resources (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Heterocycles & Aromatics (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Material, Devices & Switches (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Multivalent Agents in Therapeutic Development.M. Cloninger, mcloninger@chemistry.montana.edu
New Reactions & Methodology (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Recent Progress in Catalytic & Biomimetic Chemistry.A. Schepartz, alanna.schepartz@yale.edu; S. Gellman, gellman@chem.wisc.edu
Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules (Oral & Poster submissions). A. Abdel-Magid; B. Gawley
Program Chair: K. Fjare, Conoco-Phillips, 1000 S. Pine St., Ponca City, OK 74602, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com
Abstracts due Oct. 25.
Acid/Base & Zeolite Catalysis (Cosponsored with FUEL).D. King, David.King@pnl.gov; V. Subramani, velu.subramani@bp.com; M. O. Coppens, coppens@rpi.edu
Advances in Membrane Reactors (Cosponsored with FUEL).S. Oyama, oyama@vt.edu; T. Tsotsis, tsotsis@usc.edu
Chemistry of Petroleum & Emerging Technologies (Cosponsored with FUEL).T. Gardner, todd.gardner@netl.doe.gov
Future Fuels (Cosponsored with FUEL).C. Hsu, hsu@magnet.fsu.edu
Heavy Oils, Resids & Bitumen: Upgrading Chemistry & Process (Cosponsored with FUEL).J. Schabron, jfschabr@uwyo.edu; P. Rahimi, parviz.rahimi@nrcan.gc.ca; P. Robinson, pr.robinson@cri-criterion.com
Poster Session (Cosponsored with FUEL). T. Gardner
Renewable Platform Chemicals & New Chemical Building Blocks (Cosponsored with FUEL).I. Hermans, ive.hermans@chem.ethz.ch; K. Fjare
Program Chair: S. Hammes-Schiffer, 104 Chemistry Bldg., Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA 16802, shs@chem.psu.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
20 Years of Tunneling Pathways.D. Beratan, david.beratan@duke.edu; J. N. Onuchic, jonuchic@ucsd.edu
Chemical Carbon Mitigation: A Physiochemical Approach.A. Bocarsly, bocarsly@princeton.edu; E. Carter, eac@princeton.edu
Chemical Reaction Dynamics at Surfaces: Advances in Experiment & Theory (Cosponsored with COLL).J. Morris, john.morris@pfizer.com; D. Troya, troya@vt.edu
Fragment & Local Orbital Methods in Electronic Structure Theory (Cosponsored with COMP).S. Hirata, hirata@qtp.ufl.edu; J. Z. H. Zhang, john.zhang@nyu.edu
Infrared Spectroscopy of Gas & Condensed Phase Biomolecules (Cosponsored with BIOL).M. Zanni, zanni@chem.wisc.edu; T. Zwier, zwier@purdue.edu
Membrane Protein Structure & Function (Cosponsored with BIOL). T. W. Allen, twallen@ucdavis.edu; F. Separovic, fs@unimelb.edu.au
Physical Chemistry Awards Symposium. S. Hammes-Schiffer
Physical Chemistry Poster Session. S. Hammes-Schiffer
Quantum Information, Quantum Computation & Chemistry: Experiment & Theory (Cosponsored with COMP).A. Aspuru-Guzik, aspuru@chemistry.harvard.edu; K. Brown, ken.brown@chemistry.gatech.edu
Zewail Prize Symposium.S. Hall, stanhall@rutgers.edu
Program Chairs: K. L. Kiick, Department of Materials Science & Engineering, University of Delaware, 201 DuPont Hall, Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-0201, kiick@udel.edu; G. N. Tew, Department of Polymer Science & Engineering, University of Massachusetts, 120 Governors Dr., Conte Research Bldg. A617, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1612, fax (413) 545-2873, tew@mail.pse.umass.edu; J. G. Linhardt, Polymer & Surface Science, Bausch & Lomb, 1400 N. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14603, (585) 338-5256, fax (585) 338-0042, jeffrey_linhardt@bausch.com
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Aerogels, Foams & Nanoporous Materials (Oral & Poster submissions).M. Meador, maryann.meador@nasa.gov; D. Schiraldi, das44@po.cwru.edu
Batteries & Fuel Cells (Oral & Poster submissions). K. Page
Bioinspired Self-Assembly of Macromolecules (Oral & Poster submissions).R. Kasi; J. Montclare, jmontcla@poly.edu
Energy & Materials (Oral & Poster submissions). S. Clarson
Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research (Oral & Poster submissions). H.N. Cheng; E. Martin; C. Ellison
Functionalized Polyolefins & ROMP Materials (Oral & Poster submissions).K. Wagener, wagener@chem.ufl.edu
General Topics in the Characterization of Polymers (Oral & Poster submissions).D. Garcia, dana.garcia@arkemagroup.com
General Topics in the Design & Synthesis of Polymers (Oral & Poster submissions). D. Garcia
Materials & Chemicals from Renewable Resources (Oral & Poster submissions). P. Smith; R. Gross
Nanoscience in Polymer Chemistry (Oral & Poster submissions). D. Nelson
Polymer Precursor-Derived Carbon (Oral & Poster submissions).D. Smith, dwsmith@utdallas.edu; W. Hofman; A. Naskar
Post-Polymerization Functionalization Methods (Oral & Poster submissions). M. Demirors
Undergraduate Research in Polymer Science (Oral & Poster submissions). S. Morgan; S. Nazarenko
Program Chairs: A. Nelson, IBM Almaden Research Center, 650 Harry Rd., San Jose, CA 95120, (408) 927-2449, alshak@us.ibm.com; J. Pyun, University of Arizona, Department of Chemistry, 1306 East University Blvd., P.O. Box 210041, Tucson, AZ 85721-0041, Phone: (520) 626-1834, fax (520) 621-8407, jpyun@email.arizona.edu; C. M. Stafford, Polymers Division, National Institute of Standards & Technology, MS 8542, 100 Bureau Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20899, (301) 975-4368, chris.stafford@nist.gov
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Bio-inspired Self-Assembly of Macromolecules (Cosponsored with POLY).C. Tang, tang.c@chem.sc.edu; J. Montclare, jmontcla@poly.edu; R. M. Kasi, kasi@mail.ims.uconn.edu
Clay/Polymer Composites: From Nanoplates to Nanotubes.A. Takahara, takahara@cstf.kyushu-u.ac.jp; Y. Lvov; ylvov@latech.edu; N. Kotov, kotov@umich.edu
Cooperative Research Award Symposium.K. Wiegel, wiegelkn@uwec.edu
Fundamental Topics in Polymeric Composites: Synthesis, Characterization & Processing. A. Nelson; J. Pyun; C. Stafford
Fundamental Topics in Self-Assembly & Processing of Polymers. A. Nelson; J. Pyun; C. Stafford
Fundamental Topics in the Physics & Theory of Novel Polymeric Systems. A. Nelson; J. Pyun; C. Stafford
General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials.D. Schiraldi, david.schiraldi@case.edu
Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. D. Schiraldi
Program Chair: R. D. Libby, Chemistry Department, Moravian College, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu
Abstracts due Nov. 8.
Chinese-American Chemical Society (CACS) 30th Anniversary Symposium.L.Hu, longhu@rutgers.edu
Town Hall Forum & Poster Session.A. C. Myers, amyers@basinc.com
Will not meet in Anaheim.
Program Chair: J. E. Sabol, Chemical Consultant, P.O. Box 085198, Racine, WI 53408-5198, (262) 498-8005, jsabol@chem-consult.com
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Algae as a Natural Resource for Chemicals, Materials & Environmental Remediation.J. Sabol; J. Trent, Jonathan.D.Trent@nasa.gov
Best Practices for Entrepreneurs Panel Discussion. J. Sabol
Carbon Dioxide as a Natural Resource for Chemicals, Materials & Environmental Remediation. J. Sabol
Financial Aspects of Starting, Maintaining & Exiting Your Business.D. W. Gleeson, dgleeson@triad.rr.com
Making a Science Fellowship Part of Your Career Path. J. Sabol
Making Running for Elected Office Part of Your Career Path. J. Sabol
Small Businesses in Petroleum & Mining.J. Gerlach, cheloniajg@aol.com
Small Business Spin-Offs into the Commercial Sector. J. Sabol
Small Chemical Businesses Poster Session. J. Sabol
True Stories of Success from Chemical Entrepreneurs. J. Sabol
Program Chair: E. Warren, U.S. Geological Survey, 345 Middlefield Rd., MS 480, Menlo Park, CA 94025, ewarren@scvacs.org
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Chemistry & the Environment Film Series. E. Warren
Program Chairs: D. Nelson, University of Oklahoma, Department of Chemistry, 620 Parrington Oval, Norman, OK 73019, djnelson@ou.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
Community Colleges Contribution to Alternative Energy Systems Education & Training.K. Alfono, kathleen.alfano@canyons.edu; D. Nelson
Hollywood Chemistry. D. Nelson
Program Chair: J. Benham, 3773 Village Ct., St. Paul, MN 55125, intlacts@acs.org
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
International Collaboration in the Chemical Sciences: Best Practices (Cosponsored with PRES). J. Benham
Scientific Freedom & Human Rights in Chemistry & Related Sciences. J. Benham
Program Chair: J. M. Iriarte-Gross, Department of Chemistry, Middle Tennessee State University, MTSU Box X161, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, (615) 904-8253, fax (615) 898-5182, jiriarte@mtsu.edu; A. Charlebois, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Department of Chemistry & Geology, M-Sb1-01, 285 Madison Ave., Madison, NJ 07940 charleb@fdu.edu
Abstracts due Oct. 18.
International Women in Science: Challenges & Triumphs.J. Cohen, jcohen@crdus.jnj.com
Recognizing & Preventing a Hostile Work Environment (Cosponsored with CHAL). A. Charlebois
Women Leaders in the Global Economy. J. Bryant, janetlbryant@pnl.gov; S. Paisner, sara.paisner@lord.com
